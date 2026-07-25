IDF raids West Bank towns after deadly Tell shooting | LIVE BLOG

Israeli forces carried out overnight operations in several parts of the West Bank, entering communities in the Tubas, Nablus, Jenin, Qalqilya and Tulkarem areas after Friday’s deadly shooting near the village of Tell. Palestinian reports said troops searched homes in Tubas and the nearby al-Far’a before leaving several hours later, while more than 20 suspects were reportedly detained during raids in Tell.

The IDF confirmed that its forces had conducted an operation aimed at thwarting terrorism but did not provide further details. The activity came after two Israelis and four Palestinians were killed in Friday’s incident, and after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered intensified operations in areas identified as terror hubs, including weapons seizures and additional troop deployments.