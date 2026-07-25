IDF raids West Bank towns after deadly Tell shooting | LIVE BLOG

Troops search homes and reportedly detain more than 20 suspects

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
Google NewsFollow usFollow
IDF soldiers during a counterterrorism operation in the West Bank
IDF soldiers during a counterterrorism operation in the West Bank IDF Spokesperson

Israeli forces carried out overnight operations in several parts of the West Bank, entering communities in the Tubas, Nablus, Jenin, Qalqilya and Tulkarem areas after Friday’s deadly shooting near the village of Tell. Palestinian reports said troops searched homes in Tubas and the nearby al-Far’a before leaving several hours later, while more than 20 suspects were reportedly detained during raids in Tell.

West Bank attack: Attacker neutralized after stabbing Israeli in the leg
West Bank attack: Attacker neutralized after stabbing Israeli in the leg

The IDF confirmed that its forces had conducted an operation aimed at thwarting terrorism but did not provide further details. The activity came after two Israelis and four Palestinians were killed in Friday’s incident, and after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered intensified operations in areas identified as terror hubs, including weapons seizures and additional troop deployments.

This article received 0 comments

Comments