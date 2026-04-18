IDF: terror cell that approached Israeli troops in southern Lebanon 'eliminated'

Israel Defense Forces eliminated a terrorist cell operating in proximity to Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon, in the area of the forward defense line set up for preventing imminent threats to Israel’s northern communities, the military said on Saturday.

The incident took place one day after the ceasefire that halted Israel's operation against Iran-backed Shiite terror militia Hezbollah went into effect.

The troops identified a terrorist cell violating the ceasefire understandings and approaching IDF soldiers posted south of the defense line. The approaching terrorists posed a threat to the troops, it was determined.

In a rapid operational response, aimed at removing the threat, the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated the terrorists.

Additionally, the IDF struck an underground shaft in the area south of the forward defense line, as well as Hezbollah terrorists who were identified entering it. A hit was identified.

The IDF's press release underscored that the military was operating "in accordance with the directives of the political echelon."

"Accordingly, the IDF is authorized to take the necessary measures in self-defense against threats, while ensuring the security of Israeli civilians and the soldiers deployed in the area," the statement read. "Actions taken in self-defense and to remove immediate threats are not restricted by the ceasefire."

On Friday a report in U.S. media claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump's statement to the effect that Israel was "prohibited" from attacking Hezbollah came as a surprise to Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, leaving him "shocked."