Iranian Foreign Minister discusses opening Hamas office in Baghdad - report

During his recent visit to Baghdad, Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Khani reportedly engaged in discussions regarding the establishment of a "communications office" for Hamas in the Iraqi capital, according to Lebanese newspaper "Al-Akhbar".

The proposal comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions and considerations, including Hamas' potential relocation from Qatar due to disagreements over hostage negotiations.

Recent developments have seen Qatar allegedly threatening to expel Hamas leaders from its territory, prompting considerations for alternative bases of operation. The Iranian minister's discussions in Baghdad also touched upon concerns over Israel's military operations in Gaza potentially escalating into a broader regional conflict involving Lebanon.

Sources cited by the Lebanese media suggest that Egypt and Qatar are actively mediating between Hamas and Israel, with hopes of brokering a ceasefire agreement and resolving hostage-related issues. The United States, while pushing for more pressure on Hamas, is cautiously optimistic about recent developments in negotiations, viewing them as potentially constructive.

According to reports, the crux of Israeli hesitance in agreeing to terms lies in Hamas' reluctance to abandon strategic positions such as the Philadelphia and Netzarim axes within Gaza. These locations hold significant military and geopolitical implications, complicating efforts towards a lasting peace agreement.