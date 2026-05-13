Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is reacting to the recent arrest of Iranian nationals by Kuwait. In a post on X, Araghchi wrote the arrests were a clear attempt to "sow discord," and demanded their "immediate release."

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This statement follows the arrest of four people affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards who allegedly attempted to infiltrate the Gulf country by sea. The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense said the suspects clashed with their armed forces, resulting in the injury of one Kuwaiti soldier.

While two of the infiltrators were able to escape, the four who were detained confessed that they were tasked by the IRGC to infiltrate Boubyan Island aboard a rented fishing boat.

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In a lengthy statement, Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanded that Iran "immediately and unconditionally cease its unlawful hostile acts that threaten the security and stability of the region." They ended their statement by saying that Iran bears full responsibility for these hostile acts.