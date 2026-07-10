A senior Iranian official threatened Friday that Israel would be targeted if US attacks on Iranian infrastructure continued, accusing Jerusalem of directing Washington’s renewed military campaign.

Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said attacks on infrastructure would be met with retaliation in kind, adding that the “criminal Zionist regime,” which he blamed for the strikes, “will not be safe from the response of the fighters.”

Zolghadr also lashed out at US President Donald Trump, calling him “the most despised figure in the world” and accusing him of insulting Iranians as the country concluded the funeral ceremonies for former supreme leader Ali Khamenei. He praised the mass processions held across Iran and Iraq as a “historic epic.”

The warning followed a new wave of US strikes on Iran. US Central Command said it struck approximately 90 military targets along the Iranian coast on Wednesday, including air-defense systems, coastal surveillance equipment, missile and drone storage facilities, naval assets and logistics centers. Iranian state media said the perimeter of the Bushehr nuclear power plant and a strategic railway bridge linking Iran with Central Asia were also hit.

Iran responded by launching missiles and drones at US military positions across the Gulf, including facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait. An American source told i24NEWS that continued Iranian fire could turn US strikes into a “daily” or “weekly” occurrence. Khamenei, who was killed in the opening US-Israeli strike of the war on February 28, was buried Thursday in Mashhad following a week of funeral processions through Iran and Iraq.