Iraq, Syria sign deal to revive oil pipeline to Mediterranean

The agreement comes as Baghdad seeks alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz, where disruptions linked to the US-Israel war with Iran have sharply affected Iraqi exports

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Oil tanker is anchored off the Baniyas refinery, north of the Mediterranean coastal city of Baniyas in Syria, 2026
Oil tanker is anchored off the Baniyas refinery, north of the Mediterranean coastal city of Baniyas in Syria, 2026AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki

Iraq and Syria have signed a memorandum of understanding to restore and modernize an oil pipeline running from Haditha in western Iraq to the Syrian Mediterranean port of Baniyas.

Elizabeth Tsurkov gives her rapid-fire thoughts on Syria, Turkey, and US Amb. Tom Barrack
Elizabeth Tsurkov gives her rapid-fire thoughts on Syria, Turkey, and US Amb. Tom Barrack

US energy giant Chevron will oversee the project, while a consortium including Chevron, Capital TI and Qatar’s UCC will conduct technical and feasibility studies.

The route would provide a new outlet for crude from the Kirkuk region, allowing Iraq to ship oil through the Mediterranean to European markets while reducing its reliance on existing export channels.

The agreement comes as Baghdad seeks alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz, where disruptions linked to the US-Israel war with Iran have sharply affected Iraqi exports. About 20% of the world’s oil and gas passed through the strait before the war began.

Strait of Hormuz
Strait of Hormuz

The pipeline, commonly known as the Kirkuk-Baniyas line, has been largely out of service since it was damaged during the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq. Washington has backed efforts to restore the route and said it expects American companies to play a role.

The project is part of a broader Iraqi push to deepen energy ties with the United States. Chevron also signed agreements this week advancing its potential entry into the West Qurna 2 and Nassiriya oilfields. West Qurna 2, one of the world’s largest oilfields, currently produces about 460,000 barrels per day.

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