Lebanese FM cites warnings from Arab states that Israel prepares large-scale operation against Hezbollah

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi said on Friday that Beirut has received warnings from Arab and international parties that Israel is preparing for a large-scale military operation and intense attacks on the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terror militia.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, Raggi said that Beirut is intensifying its diplomatic efforts to keep Lebanon and its facilities out of any Israeli strike.

This comes hours after IDF confirmed it struck numerous Hezbollah military targets in southern Lebanon, including a training compound of the elite Radwan forces which was struck for the second time this week.