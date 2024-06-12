Merchant ship hit in Red Sea by reported Houthi attack

A merchant ship issued a distress call after being struck in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, maritime security firm Ambrey reported on Wednesday.

The incident appears to be the latest in a series of attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The ship was hit approximately 68 nautical miles (110 kilometers) southwest of the rebel-controlled port city of Hodeida, according to Ambrey. The security firm noted that the vessel's profile matched the typical targets of Houthi attacks, though further details were not provided.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a division of the British Royal Navy, confirmed that the ship had been struck by a small craft. Two maritime sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that the vessel sustained damage to its engine room in what appeared to be a deliberate attack.

The ship's Greek manager was not immediately available for comment.

The Houthi rebels, who have been at war with a Saudi-led coalition since ousting Yemen's government from the capital Sanaa in 2014, have launched numerous drone and missile attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November.

These attacks have prompted joint U.S.-UK retaliatory strikes.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on social media that US forces had destroyed two anti-ship cruise missile launchers in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.

According to CENTCOM, the missile launchers "presented an imminent threat to US and coalition forces and to merchant vessels transiting the region."