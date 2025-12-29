Mossad X account in Farsi urges Iranians to protest as unrest sweeps the country

Tehran has been gripped by a second consecutive day of widespread protests as anger mounts over Iran’s deepening economic crisis and the collapse of the national currency. Demonstrations have spread through markets and central districts of the capital, with clashes reported between protesters and security forces.

According to reports, Iranian riot police used crowd-control measures including tear gas and stun grenades to disperse demonstrators.

The protests erupted following a sharp plunge in the value of the Iranian rial, which on Sunday hit a record low of approximately 1,445,000 rials to the U.S. dollar, compared with about 862,000 a year ago.

Amid the turmoil, Central Bank Governor Mohammad Reza Farzin announced his resignation. Under Iranian law, the move still requires approval from President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iranian media outlets aligned with the regime sought to downplay the unrest. The Tasnim news agency claimed that “anti-Iranian media and foreign security organizations,” acting through internal agents, were exploiting the protests to fuel instability.

Against this backdrop, an unusual message appeared on a Farsi-language social media account associated with Israel’s Mossad. The post urged Iranians to take to the streets and suggested direct solidarity with demonstrators.

“Come together to the streets. It’s time,” the message read. “We are with you — not just from afar and in words. We are with you on the ground as well.”

The statement has drawn attention amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, as protests continue to spread in the face of worsening economic conditions.