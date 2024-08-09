New Iranian president stands up to IRGC to prevent war with Israel - report

Iran's newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian is facing significant internal opposition as he attempts to moderate Tehran's response to Israel following the recent killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

According to a report by the Telegraph, Pezeshkian is navigating a fraught political landscape, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) advocating for a direct missile attack on Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities.

Pezeshkian, inaugurated just last week, has expressed a preference for a more measured response. He has proposed targeting secret Mossad bases in the region and suggested strikes on locations linked to Israel in Azerbaijan or Iraqi Kurdistan, with advance warnings to these countries to mitigate escalation.

Despite his efforts to soften Iran's stance, Pezeshkian is encountering resistance from hardliners within the IRGC. The Revolutionary Guards are reportedly undermining his authority, pushing for a more aggressive posture. An aide to the president told the Telegraph that Pezeshkian is concerned about the potential for a full-scale war with Israel, noting that Iran narrowly avoided such a conflict during a previous confrontation in April.

Iran International, a media outlet aligned with the Iranian opposition, further reveals that Pezeshkian has appealed to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to avoid a direct attack on Israel. Reports indicate that Iran is now considering an “indirect” attack on Israeli interests as a compromise.