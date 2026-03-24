No confidence in calm: Qatar Airways shifts part of fleet to Spain

Qatar Airways has begun relocating part of its fleet to a remote airport in Teruel, Spain, in what appears to be a precautionary measure amid ongoing regional instability due to the war with Iran.

According to flight tracking data from Flightradar24, the airline has already moved around 20 aircraft to the facility, including Airbus A380s, A350s, and Boeing 787s, with some aircraft arriving from London.

In a statement, Qatar Airways described the move as a “temporary measure” taken due to “exceptional circumstances in the region,” noting that its main logistics hub in Doha remains located within a sensitive geopolitical area.

The Teruel airport, a large aircraft storage and maintenance facility in eastern Spain, has capacity for up to 250 aircraft, with parking fees that could exceed €500,000 annually ($579,000). Industry data suggests around 70 aircraft are currently stored at the site.