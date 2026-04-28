Oil: United Arab Emirates to withdraw from OPEC starting May

The United Arab Emirates has announced it will withdraw from OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and the broader OPEC+ framework effective May 1, signaling a significant shift in its long-term energy policy.

The move, reported by the state-run WAM news agency, reflects Abu Dhabi’s intention to reshape its economic and energy strategy, including accelerating investments in domestic production. Officials indicated the decision is aimed at allowing greater flexibility, particularly by freeing the country from OPEC-imposed production quotas.

The UAE’s exit could enable it to boost output and capture a larger share of the global oil market amid intensifying competition.

However, the decision also raises concerns about the cohesion of OPEC+, whose effectiveness depends on coordinated production limits among member states. Analysts warn that the departure of a key producer could encourage others to reconsider their participation, potentially weakening the group’s ability to manage global oil prices.

Geopolitically, the move may be viewed as a subtle recalibration of relations within the bloc, particularly with Saudi Arabia, which plays a leading role in OPEC. At the same time, the UAE appears to be positioning itself for the global energy transition by expanding investments beyond traditional oil.

Markets are expected to react with short-term volatility following the announcement, while in the longer term the decision underscores a broader trend toward more independent national energy strategies rather than collective approaches.