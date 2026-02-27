Oman FM, mediator of Iran talks, tells U.S. media 'peace deal is in reach'

Omani FM Badr Albusaidi, the chief mediator in the talks between Iran and the United States, said on Friday that he believed that a peace deal was in reach, in a statement appearing to contradict U.S. messaging regarding Iranian intractability.

Albusaidi says that Iran has agreed to “never, ever” have nuclear material to create a bomb. “This is something that is not in the old deal that was negotiated during President Obama's time. This is something completely new," he told CBS News.

“I don't think any alternative to diplomacy is going to solve this problem,” he said on the Face the Nation show.

“We have already achieved quite substantial progress in the direction of a deal,” he further added. “The heart of this deal is very important and I think we have captured that heart.”

"There would be zero accumulation, zero stockpiling, and full verification," he said, adding that he was "quite confident" that U.S. inspectors will have access at some point in the process.

Tehran has agreed that it will "never, ever have … nuclear material that will create a bomb," while its existing stockpiles of enriched uranium would be "blended to the lowest level possible and converted into fuel, and that fuel will be irreversible," the official said.