Prominent exiled Qatari opposition figure warns of growing influence and Islamist ties

Qatar drew global attention this week with its high-profile Doha Forum, with appearances by Donald Trump’s son, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Hillary Clinton, and Tucker Carlson.

In an interview with i24NEWS's Laura Cellier, opposition leader Haled Alhal, president of the Qatar National Democratic Party and leader of the Qatari opposition in exile, warned that though the Doha Forum strengthened the country's image as a key Western ally, the reality inside the country is far more restrictive.

It is "an absolute monarchy run by one man," Alhal said, noting that previously promised elections were repeatedly postponed or cancelled. "In 2013 we were promised an election," he said. "By 2021 they realized things were getting out of hand. That’s why they cancelled the 2024 election."

The ruling Al Thani family maintains power partly through alignment with Islamist movements, he added, especially the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1998462551772844363 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to Alhal, "Qatar has a long history of supporting Islamist fronts… Hamas is one of them," and the regime "chose the path of being an absolute monarchy because if they share power with the people, you would never see this kind of support."

Alhal criticized Qatar’s use of political influence abroad, saying the regime buys the loyalty of influential Western figures. "Qatar sees any criticism as a threat," he said. "All they want to see is someone who can be bought… we rent their loyalty." He pointed to the praise offered by Carlson at the forum: "Imagine making a joke with someone who slaughtered 3,000 Americans," Alhal said, referring to extremist groups Qatar hosts or supports.

Addressing Qatar’s mediation in Gaza, he argued that Doha has no intention of pressuring Hamas to disarm. "Hamas will not give up their weapons," he said, describing Qatar’s diplomatic role as "a theater produced by the government to let the West believe something that is not true."

Alhal warned that Qatar’s heavy investments across Europe and the United States serve strategic interests. "They create fake information, then legitimize it, then put it in their own media," he said. He believes Qatar uses these resources to normalize the Muslim Brotherhood’s influence in Western institutions.

"Regional stability depends on the disappearance of the Qatar regime," Alhal added, arguing that Qatar’s support for Islamist movements threatens countries such as Egypt and undermines the wider GCC.