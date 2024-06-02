Qatar and Saudi Arabia have strongly condemned a proposed Israeli Knesset bill that seeks to label the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) as a terrorist organization.

The bill, which recently passed a preliminary vote in the Knesset, is unlikely to progress further according to Hebrew media reports, which indicate that the coalition intends to halt its advancement.

Israel has accused UNRWA of terrorist affiliations, citing evidence that some of its staff members participated in the Hamas-led massacre on October 7, and that a significant Hamas data center was constructed beneath the agency’s Gaza headquarters.

These allegations have resulted in many donors freezing their funding to the agency amid a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza exacerbated by the ongoing war.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry denounced the attempt to brand UNRWA a terrorist organization, describing it as “an extension of the systematic campaign aimed at dismantling the agency at a time when the need for its humanitarian services is dire due to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.”

Saudi Arabia echoed this condemnation, asserting that UNRWA employees “are doing their duty to alleviate the severity of the humanitarian catastrophe that the Palestinian people are going through.”