Report: At least 16 U.S. military bases across Mideast damaged during Iran war

At least 16 American military bases in eight Middle East countries sustained damage from Iranian strikes during the war, CNN reported on Friday.

The U.S. military hub believed to have sustained the heaviest damage is Camp Burling in Kuwait, understood to be left "barely operational."

Some of the other bases were seriously damaged as well, including loss of expensive equipment, including air defense radars and satellite communication systems.

Targets hit by Iran included the E-3 Sentry surveillance aircraft, destroyed at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia; communications equipment, including facilities destroyed at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait; and radar systems, such as those damaged at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan.

“I have never seen anything like this at U.S. bases,” a source quoted in the report said. “These were fast and precise strikes, using advanced technology.”

Meanwhile President Donald Trump said on Friday he believed that Iran was subdued militarily, as he complained that lack of clarity over who was in charge in Tehran was one of the issues in the ongoing talks.

"We've been dealing with Iran, they want to make a deal, they're not there, they're sort of, they get close and then a new group of people come in, they don't know who their leaders are. They have no idea who their leaders are. But they're very confused and that's because of the success we've had militarily. They essentially have no military."