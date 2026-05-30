Report: Iran missile debris injures Americans, damages US drones at Kuwait base | LIVE BLOG

An Iranian ballistic missile attack on a Kuwaiti air base lightly wounded several Americans and caused serious damage to two US MQ-9 Reaper drones, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the incident.

The Fateh-110 missile was intercepted by Kuwait’s air defences, but debris from the strike fell on Ali Al Salem air base, according to the report. Around five people, including US service members and contractors, sustained minor injuries.

One MQ-9 Reaper was destroyed and at least one more was badly damaged, Bloomberg said. The drones are valued at roughly $30 million apiece.