Report: Jordan to allows Israel to use its airspace against Iran

Jordan is reportedly permitting Israel to use its airspace to counter potential Iranian attacks, despite the official stance of the Jordanian government.

According to a high-ranking source in Amman cited by Israeli Channel 12, this decision aligns with Jordan’s broader security interests and its policy of collaboration with Israel, as demonstrated in April when Jordan assisted in thwarting an Iranian attack.

The source emphasized that Jordan's actions are consistent with its strategic alliance with the United States, despite its public denials of such cooperation. This revelation comes amid heightened tensions following the recent killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which Iran attributes to Israel, although Israel has not officially confirmed or denied involvement.

Reports suggest that Jordan had previously granted Israel similar permissions in April during an Iranian missile and drone attack. This latest development reflects the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region as Jordan navigates its alliances and security concerns amid ongoing regional conflicts.