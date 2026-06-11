Saudi Arabia lifts five-year ban on Lebanese imports in sign of support for Beirut government

Saudi Arabia has lifted a roughly five-year ban on Lebanese imports, in a significant sign of support for Lebanon's embattled government and a potential boost to an economy battered by years of conflict and financial crisis.

Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan communicated the crown prince's directive to Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam by phone. The directive came in response to a joint request by President Joseph Aoun and Salam, acknowledging the positive steps taken by the Lebanese government toward rebuilding state institutions.

Prince Faisal reaffirmed the Kingdom's support for Lebanon's stability and sovereignty over its entire territory. He expressed confidence that Lebanon will take all necessary measures to ensure the country is not used as a staging ground to harm its neighbors.

The ban was first imposed in April 2021 on Lebanese fruits and vegetables after Saudi authorities said they were being used to smuggle Captagon, an amphetamine-like drug. In one notable case, authorities seized more than five million capsules hidden in a shipment of pomegranates from Lebanon. Riyadh extended the ban months later to all Lebanese products after Lebanon's then-information minister publicly criticized Saudi Arabia's war against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Lebanese exports to Saudi Arabia were worth around $240 million in 2020.

At the root of the diplomatic divide was Saudi Arabia's broader rivalry with Iran and its disapproval of Hezbollah's influence over Lebanese affairs. President Aoun said the move "will contribute significantly to the revival of the national economy and support a wide range of Lebanese producers and exporters." Salam described it as a reflection of the "deep fraternal and historical relations" between the two countries and expressed hope for closer economic cooperation between Beirut and Riyadh.

Lebanon's current government has sought to rebuild Gulf ties since taking office, announcing plans to disarm all non-state armed groups, including Hezbollah.