Saudi Arabia prepares offensive against Houthis that could include ground assault

Saudi Arabia is preparing for a possible major military operation against Yemen’s Houthis, including a naval campaign and potentially a ground offensive in central Yemen, according to Yemeni sources cited in Western media.

Saudi troop movements in eastern Yemen have fueled speculation that forces are being repositioned.

Riyadh is also seeking to form a multinational naval coalition to protect shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab strait. The Saudi Defense Ministry said Thursday that 14 countries, including Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, Sudan and Djibouti, had backed the initiative. The United States and several European countries have also been approached.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control Sanaa and much of Yemen’s Red Sea coast, announced a blockade of Saudi ships on July 20. They say it will remain in place until Saudi Arabia ends what they call its blockade of Yemen, but have denied planning to impose tolls on all vessels.

The group said on July 25 that it had struck oil transport infrastructure linking Saudi oilfields in the Eastern Province to a Red Sea export hub. Saudi exports could be severely constrained if access to the Red Sea is cut while the Strait of Hormuz is also blocked.