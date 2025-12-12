Seizing foreign tanker in Gulf of Oman, Iran alleges it carried 'smuggled oil'
State broadcaster did not mention the name of the vessel or cite its nationality
Iran has seized a foreign tanker allegedly carrying 6 million liters of "smuggled diesel" in the Gulf of Oman, Iranian state media said on Friday.
Iran, whose national currency has plunged in value in recent years, has some of the world's lowest fuel prices. It has been fighting fuel smuggling by land and sea.
The state broadcaster did not mention the name of the vessel or cite its nationality.
