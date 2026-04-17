Senior IDF official: Iran severely weakened but can recover, rebuild ballistic arsenal and relaunch nuclear program

The Islamic regime in Iran was dealt severe blows by Israel and the U.S., yet it has the potential to restock its arsenal of ballistic missile and even relaunch its nuclear program, which could necessitate another military intervention in the future, a senior IDF official told journalists on Friday.

Iran is coming to the negotiating table as it's weak and battered, which is why it must not be allowed to extract any concessions, according to the official who conveyed the military's position as it was communicated to the political echelon in Israel. The IDF believes it is essential remove the enriched uranium and ban Iran from enriching uranium indefinitely.

Iran must not be allowed access to frozen funds, as this would gift it a cash windfall, strengthening the regime, the IDF briefed the government.

According to an IDF assessment conveyed by the official, the issue of ballistic missiles must be addressed within the framework of any agreement reached with Iran, otherwise the regime would be able to restock its arsenal within a short period of time, a few years at the most.

According to an official IDF estimate made public on Friday, only some 60% of Iran's missile launchers were destroyed.

The most troubling aspect is that even after the severe blows it was dealt throughout the campaign, Iran still has many centrifuges left. Therefore, the IDF believes, the removal of the enriched uranium is an issue of existential importance. Iran has the capability to enrich uranium to a military grade of 90% and close in on a nuclear weapon.