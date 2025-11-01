Starting November 2nd: i24NEWS launches new programming grid

i24NEWS Unveils New Programming Grid: Expanded Content, Fresh Formats, and New Anchors Join the Lineup. i24NEWS announces the launch of its new programming grid, going live on Sunday, November 2. The fresh schedule features a dynamic mix of new shows and the network’s most popular flagship formats, further expanding its editorial offering.

With a focus on in-depth reporting, exclusive interviews, and live coverage, the new grid provides i24NEWS viewers worldwide with broader, real-time insights into events from Israel, the Middle East, and their connection to key global developments.

At the core of this refreshed grid is The Rundown, now airing every day, one hour long, from Sunday to Thursday at 20:00 IST // 13:00 EST. Anchored by Nicole Zedeck and Benita Levin, the program brings audiences the essential news from Israel, the region, and beyond — with major headlines, deep analysis, and multiple perspectives.

Just before, Middle East Now (19:00 IST // 12:00 EST), presented by Laura Cellier and Natasha Kirtchuk, focuses on the region’s top stories. From conflicts to groundbreaking regional cooperation, the show offers a clear look at the challenges and opportunities shaping the Middle East today.

On Sunday evenings, Global Eye (21:00 IST // 14:00 EST), hosted by Ellie Hochenberg, takes viewers beyond Israel’s borders. Each week, the program dives into international developments through conversations with global experts and influencers, exploring geopolitics, diplomacy, and cultural trends.

The Jewish diaspora finds its voice in Jewish World Weekly (Mondays at 21:00 IST // 14:00 EST), led by Emily Frances. This program covers the latest news, trends, and cultural stories from Jewish communities worldwide, offering a unique window into global Jewish life.

Innovation also takes center stage with Innov’Nation (Tuesdays at 21:00 IST // 14:00 EST). Hosted by Lynn Plagmeijer, the show highlights Israel’s renowned startup scene and the region’s most inspiring technological breakthroughs.

For exclusive conversations, On The Record (Wednesdays at 21:00 IST // 14:00 EST) provides half-hour interviews with leading experts and key figures. Hosted by Ariel Oseran, Senior Middle East Correspondent, the program offers a deep dive into the issues shaping Israel and its surroundings.

Finally, i24NEWS Magazine (Thursdays at 21:00 IST // 14:00 EST) delivers a curated selection of the very best reports from i24NEWS’ four channels — English, French, Arabic, and Hebrew — giving viewers a multilingual and multifaceted perspective on world affairs, culture, and innovation.