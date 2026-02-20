Trump says Iran 'better negotiate a fair deal' as Carrier Strike Group 12 enters Mediterranean

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran on Friday that the Islamic regime "better negotiate a fair deal" as he considers military force.

Trump accused the regime of slaughtering 32,000 people "over a relatively short period of time," pointing out that the Ayatollahs stopped short of hanging protesters only due to his direct threat to bomb Iran if it proceeds with the executions.

“They better negotiate a fair deal. They better negotiate. You know the people of Iran are a lot different than the leaders of Iran, and it’s a very sad situation,” he said.

Also on Friday, the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford entered the western Mediterranean, part of the massive U.S. military buildup in the region.

It is said to be the U.S. Navy's newest and most capable nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

A first carrier strike group led by the USS Abraham Lincoln arrived in the region in January, accompanied by several guided-missile destroyers.