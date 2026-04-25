Turkey signals willingness to help secure Strait of Hormuz with de-mining effort

Turkey could take part in efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz by contributing to potential de-mining operations, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during remarks in London.

He noted that a Turkish technical team could be deployed once an agreement is reached between Iran and the United States to remove naval mines from the critical maritime corridor.

Ankara has framed such involvement as a “humanitarian duty,” emphasizing the importance of restoring stability in the strait, a key route for global energy shipments. Ongoing regional tensions have disrupted traffic through the waterway, raising concerns about oil and gas supplies that underpin much of the global economy.

Beyond the operational aspect, the proposal highlights Turkey’s broader diplomatic ambitions. By positioning itself as a contributor to demining efforts, Ankara aims to reinforce its role as both a mediator and a stabilizing force in the region, while expanding its geopolitical influence.

Participation in such a mission could also strengthen Turkey’s ties on multiple fronts, reassuring Western partners of its commitment to maritime security while preserving its working relationship with Tehran.

The move aligns with Turkey’s longstanding strategy of maintaining strategic autonomy: engaging in regional initiatives without fully aligning with any single bloc, while leveraging opportunities to enhance its diplomatic standing.