U.S. admin mulls land occupation of Kharg Island, i24NEWS told

The option of a land occupation of Kharg Island has been raised in discussions conducted by the U.S. administration in recent days, two sources familiar with the matter told i24NEWS. "Anything is possible - and several options are on the table," the source said.

Kharg Island serves as Iran’s primary oil export hub. China accounts for 90% of Iran's oil exports.

Occupying or besieging the island would cut Iran off from its primary source of oil revenue, depriving its already strained economy of vital income. Pressure on the island is therefore intended to compel Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.