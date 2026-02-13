U.S. CENTCOM completes transport of 5,700 Islamic State detainees from Syria to Iraq

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Friday it completed a transfer mission of Islamic State detainees from northeastern Syria to Iraq, where they would remain secure in detention facilities.

The 23-day transfer mission began on January 21 and resulted in the transport of upward of 5,700 adult male Islamic State fighters from detention facilities in Syria to Iraqi custody.

“Job well done to the entire Joint Force team who executed this exceptionally challenging mission on the ground and in the air with great focus, professionalism, and collaboration with our regional partners,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander.

“We appreciate Iraq’s leadership and recognition that transferring the detainees is essential to regional security.”

“I am extremely proud of the coalition’s exceptional work,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Kevin Lambert. “The successful execution of this orderly and secure transfer operation will help prevent an Islamic State resurgence in Syria.”