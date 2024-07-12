U.S. downs 3 drones in Houthi-controlled area of Yemen
'It was determined these UAVs presented an imminent threat to U.S., coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region'
1 min read
The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday that U.S. forces destroyed three Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicles in Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.
"It was determined these UAVs presented an imminent threat to U.S., coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region," a statement read. "These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure."
