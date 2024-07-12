U.S. downs 3 drones in Houthi-controlled area of Yemen

'It was determined these UAVs presented an imminent threat to U.S., coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region'

U.S. Army Vessel (USAV) General Frank S. Besson (LSV-1), shared by the Central Command on its X account.
U.S. Army Vessel (USAV) General Frank S. Besson (LSV-1), shared by the Central Command on its X account.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday that U.S. forces destroyed three Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicles in Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.

"It was determined these UAVs presented an imminent threat to U.S., coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region," a statement read. "These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure."

