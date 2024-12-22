U.S. military strikes Houthi targets in Sanaa

The U.S. military said it conducted precision airstrikes on Saturday against a missile storage facility and a command-and-control facility operated by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen's capital, Sanaa. Subsequent report from Yemen said there was another wave of strikes targeting Houthi sites in Jabal Al-Jadaa in the Hodeidah Governorate.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1870574355949760547 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The operation comes hours after a Houthi missile penetrated Israeli air defenses hitting a playground in Jaffa, causing mild injury to 16 people; however the Israeli military confirmed to i24NEWS that Israel — after striking Houthi targets earlier this week — did not participate in the air raid.

In a statement, the U.S. military's Central Command said the strikes aimed to "disrupt and degrade Houthi operations, such as attacks against U.S. Navy warships and merchant vessels in the Southern Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb, and Gulf of Aden."

https://x.com/i/web/status/1870576896968196236 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The U.S. military also said it struck multiple Houthi one-way drones and an anti-ship cruise missile over the Red Sea.

Video released by CENTCOM (United States Central Command) shows military aircraft taking off from an unidentified location.