U.S. reportedly shares intelligence with new Syrian leadership to counter ISIS threats

The United States has begun sharing classified intelligence with Syria's new leadership, led by Hayʼat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an Islamist group formerly designated as a terrorist organization, reports the Washington Post.

This unexpected collaboration comes in the wake of HTS overthrowing the Assad regime last month and reflects heightened U.S. concerns about a potential resurgence of the Islamic State (ISIS).

According to sources, U.S. intelligence recently helped thwart a planned ISIS attack on a prominent Shiite shrine near Damascus.

Despite this cooperation, U.S. officials stress that the intelligence-sharing arrangement does not signify full support for HTS, which has a controversial history of extremism.

HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, previously known by his militant alias Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, has made efforts to project a more moderate image, pledging to protect Syria’s religious minorities and stabilize the country.

However, skepticism remains about HTS’s ability to govern effectively and sustain efforts against ISIS.

The Biden administration, before leaving office, maintained HTS's terrorist designation while easing sanctions on Syria to facilitate humanitarian aid. As the new U.S. administration under President Donald Trump takes shape, questions loom about the future of American involvement in Syria and the ongoing military presence aimed at preventing an ISIS comeback.