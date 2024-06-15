U.S. steps up attacks on Houthi targets

U.S. Military said on Saturday it destroyed seven radars, one drone and two uncrewed surface vessels belonging to the Yemen's Houthi jihadists.

Nearly every day the Yemeni jihadists launch missiles, drones or some other type of attack in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait that connects the waterways and separates Africa from the Arabian Peninsula.

The Houthis say the attacks are aimed at stopping the war in Gaza and supporting the Palestinian terrorists of Hamas, though it comes as they try to strengthen their position in Yemen.