UN votes to extend UNRWA mandate by 3 years

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday adopted a resolution extending the mandate of UNRWA by three more years, as well as five other resolutions as part of a so-called "Palestinian package."

In the vote on UNRWA activities, 145 countries voted in favor, 10 opposed and 18 abstained.

Palestinian envoy Minister Riyad Mansour thanked the states for the "broad support and for the growing sympathy of the international community."

The other resolutions were concerning assistance to the so-called Palestinian refugees, investigation into Israeli activities in the Palestinian territories, and the settlements.

Israel regards UNRWA as a major hurdle to any possibility of peaceful resolution to the conflict, and as the principale cause of the Palestinian ethos of violent rejectionism.

The view is shared by Washington.

Earlier this year, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated during a trip to southern Israel that neither Hamas nor its "subsidiary" UNRWA have a role to play in Gaza's post-war future.