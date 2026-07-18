US urges Americans to reconsider Middle East travel as Iran strikes Gulf states | LIVE BLOG

The US State Department urged Americans to reconsider travel to or through the Middle East, warning that the region’s security environment remained complex and could deteriorate without warning. It advised US citizens to monitor breaking developments and confirm flights with their airlines, while reiterating warnings against travel to Gaza, northern Israel and the Egyptian border, apart from the Taba crossing.

The warning came as Iran launched fresh attacks against Gulf states overnight, targeting Kuwait and Bahrain with missiles and drones. A US official said Tehran also fired a ballistic missile at an American base in Saudi Arabia, underscoring the risk of a wider regional escalation.