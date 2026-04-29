What's Next for Iraq as US Shows Support for Incoming Prime Minister

On Wednesday, the US embassy in Baghdad offered its best wishes to Prime Minister-Designate Ali al-Zaidi. This comes as he works to form a new government. In a post on X, the embassy wrote in part" We stand in solidarity with the Iraqi people aspiring to the shared objectives of safeguarding Iraq’s sovereignty, promoting security free from terrorism, and building a prosperous future that delivers tangible benefits for Americans and Iraqis."

Al-Zaidi's is considered a political newcomer, instead being described as a wealthy businessman who owns a population TV station and several state contracts.

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His appointment ends a month-long deadlock from within the Coordination Framework, an alliance of multiple Shiite parties and the largest bloc in parliament. The appointment was required after newly elected Kurdish President Nizar Amedi assumed office on April 11th. According to Iraq's constitution, the largest party had to submit a name for PM within 15 days.

The deadlock was the result of the inability to elect either Nouri al-Maliki or Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani. Al-Sudani is the out-going Prime Minister while al-Maliki was Prime Minister between 2006-2014.

President Donald Trump pressured Iraq against choosing al-Maliki, due to his alignment with Iran, threatening to cut off aid to Iraq if he were appointed. Back in January, Trump took to Truth Social to express his objection to al-Maliki writing, "Last time Maliki was in power, the Country descended into poverty and total chaos. That should not be allowed to happen again."