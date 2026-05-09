WSJ: Israel operated secret base in Iraq during Iran war, struck Iraqi troops to prevent exposure

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that Israel operated a covert military facility in Iraq’s western desert during its war with Iran, using the site to support air operations and special-forces missions. The newspaper, citing people familiar with the matter including U.S. officials, said the base was established shortly before the launch of Operation Roaring Lion with Washington’s knowledge.

According to the report, the installation served as a logistical hub for the Israeli air force and housed search-and-rescue teams intended to recover any downed Israeli pilots. No Israeli aircrew ultimately required extraction, the report said. After a U.S. F-15 was shot down near Isfahan, Israel reportedly offered assistance, although American forces carried out the rescue themselves. Israeli strikes were also said to have helped secure the operation.

WSJ said the base was nearly exposed in early March after a shepherd alerted Iraqi authorities to unusual military activity, including helicopter movements, in the area.

Iraqi troops sent to investigate were subsequently hit by airstrikes that prevented them from approaching the site, according to a person cited in the report.

Israel’s military declined to comment.

Iraqi authorities condemned the incident at the time, saying one soldier was killed. Lt. Gen. Qais Al-Muhammadawi, deputy commander of Iraq’s Joint Operations Command, described the operation to Iraqi state media as having been conducted without Baghdad’s approval.

Iraq later lodged a complaint with the United Nations attributing the strikes to the United States, although one person familiar with the matter told WSJ that U.S. forces were not involved. Iraqi and Arab media widely covered the clash, fuelling speculation over the identity of the forces involved.