A young Yazidi woman kidnapped from her Iraq home at the age of 11 by a Palestinian jihadist who was a member Islamic State was rescued by Israeli soldiers from captivity in Gaza.

Announcing the rescue on Thursday, an Israeli official said "Fauzia was held captive by a Palestinian Hamas-ISIS member for years. Now, she has reunited with her family. Her story is a reminder of the cruelty faced by Yazidi children who were taken by force. Some 101 Israelis are still held hostage in Gaza.”

Aged 21 today, Fawzia Amin Sido was kidnapped by ISIS in 2014 was rescued from Gaza by IDF forces and reunited with her family in her home country. The Iraqi Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying the rescue was carried out "via a joint effort with the international intelligence service," omitting mention of the fact she was held in Gaza or of Israel's role in her release.