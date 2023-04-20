Muslims in several parts of the world are struggling to prepare for the holiday due to worsening economic situations and rising inflation

On Friday, nearly two billion Muslims around the world will celebrate Eid al-Fitr, known as the “festival of breaking the fast.”

The three-day holiday comes after Ramadan. During the holy month, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, abstaining from food and water, for a total of 30 days.

At dawn, mosques welcome worshippers for a special Eid prayer.

During the day, families gather together, exchange gifts, and share a large meal.

Preparations for the holiday usually begin during the last week of Ramadan.

AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed A Palestinian man leads a sheep he bought for the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday at a livestock market in the West Bank city of Nablus.

"We are preparing the candy for Eid, not to mention the nuts, chocolates and sweet. This is essential for children, the turnout is huge, because people decorate their tables with them," said Ashraf Halawani, a Palestinian shop owner.

But this year, Muslims in several parts of the world are struggling to prepare for the holiday due to worsening economic situations and rising inflation.

AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana Muslim women take a selfie before a morning prayer marking the Eid al-Adha holiday on a street in Jakarta, Indonesia.

In Indonesia, a struggling economy has made shoppers think twice on spending ahead of Eid.

“Sales this year have declined about 50 percent because of the weak economy. Not many people are willing to spend,” said Indonesian merchant Ismet Mahyudin.

The situation is also dire in Afghanistan, where life under the rule of the Taliban has kept the economy in the gutter as the international community has failed to inject much needed aid.

Sayed Mohamed Hashemi, an Afghan Merchant, says things were much better in the past.

“People are now worse off financially compared to before. People were in better shape in the past and they were able to make clothes for themselves every Eid holiday.”

AP Photo/Adel Hana Muslim worshipers offer prayers on the first day of Eid al-Adha or "Feast of Sacrifice" holiday, at the main square in Gaza City.

Things have also failed to improve in Hamas-run Gaza, where most of the money is directed towards war and not the civilian populous.

"We came to buy clothes, but everything is expensive in the market to the point where we can’t afford to buy. Our situation is tough,” exclaimed Mazen Quta, a Gaza resident.