The UAE says their oil tanker was attacked by two Iranian drones in the Strait of Hormuz

In an alleged act of aggression by Iran, the United Arab Emirates claimed that two Iranian drones attacked one of their oil tankers, managed by the state-owned oil company, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). The UAE says the attack happened while the ship was transiting through the Strait of Hormuz and is now condemning the action, describing it as a serious violation of international maritime law and a threat to global energy security.

ADNOC is one of the world's largest oil companies by production.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the vessel was targeted by two drones, though no injuries were reported. The UAE MFA says the incident represents a “flagrant violation” of UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which affirms freedom of navigation and prohibits attacks on commercial shipping or disruption of international sea routes. But they didn't stop there, further describing the targeting of commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as a means of pressure or “economic blackmail,” which amounts to an act of piracy by the IRGC.

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The UAE warned that such actions constitute a direct threat to the stability of the region, to the safety of its people, and also to global energy markets, which depend on maritime trade through the strait. The UAE MFA ended its statement by calling on Iran to "halt these unprovoked attacks, ensure its full commitment to an immediate cessation of all hostilities, and the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz."