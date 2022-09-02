Iran briefly seizes two US Navy drone vessels in Red Sea

Tehran stepped up its naval presence in the shipping lane through the Red Sea after a wave of pirate attacks

An Iranian naval flotilla briefly seized two US military unmanned research vessels in the Red Sea before releasing them, Iranian state media reported Friday.

The Iranian navy's "Jamaran destroyer encountered several American military unmanned research vessels on the international shipping route on Thursday while carrying out a counter-terrorism mission in the Red Sea," Iranian state TV said.

It added that the flotilla, "after warning an American destroyer twice, seized the two drone vessels to prevent possible accidents.”

"After securing the passage of international shipping, the flotilla released the two vessels in a safe area," the state broadcaster continued, airing footage purporting to show the two US vessels being released by Iranian forces on board a ship.

On Tuesday the Pentagon said an Iranian ship seized an American military drone vessel in the Gulf but released it after a US Navy patrol boat and helicopter were deployed to the location.

The US Central Command's 5th Fleet said a support ship from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGC-N) was spotted towing the 23-foot Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel late Monday.

US forces then sent the USS Thunderbolt coastal patrol ship and an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter.

That "resulted in the IRGC-N vessel disconnecting the towing line to the USV and departing the area approximately four hours later" without further incident, the 5th Fleet said.

Separately on Thursday, Iran's Navy said the same flotilla foiled a pirate attack on an Iranian merchant vessel in the area.

Like other countries dependent on the shipping lane through the Red Sea and Suez Canal, Iran stepped up its naval presence in the Gulf of Aden after a wave of attacks by Somalia-based pirates between 2000 and 2011.