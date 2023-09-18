'We hope to have total access to the Iranian assets today,' said Kanani, referring to the $6 billion in Iranian funds that are scheduled to be unfrozen

Iran has expressed hope that a long-anticipated prisoner exchange with the United States will occur on Monday, coinciding with Tehran's access to funds that have been frozen by American ally South Korea.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanani, made the statement regarding the release of $6 billion in Iranian assets and the simultaneous release of five U.S. citizens during a press conference held in Tehran on Monday morning.

"We hope to have total access to the Iranian assets today," said Kanani, referring to the $6 billion in Iranian funds that are scheduled to be unfrozen.

Under the deal, which Washington and Tehran had previously confirmed, Iran would release five U.S. citizens from detention and, Iran said, the United States would release five Iranians.

Kanani emphasized the anticipation surrounding the prisoner exchange, indicating that the process is intended to transpire on the same day that Iran gains access to its frozen assets. The development comes after extensive negotiations between the two nations over the past several months.

The five Americans, considered Iranian nationals by Tehran, were released to house arrest when the deal was agreed last month. Iran does not recognize dual-citizenship.

Among the Americans expected to be released is is Siamak Namazi, a businessman arrested in 2015 on spying charges/

Others include wildlife conservationist Morad Tahbaz, venture capitalist Emad Sharqi, and two others, who wished to remain anonymous.