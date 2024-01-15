Iran launches ballistic missiles towards U.S. forces in Iraqi Kurdistan

In a rare announcement, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it launched ballistic missiles targeting what it referred to as a "spy headquarters" and a "gathering of anti-Iran terrorist groups" in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The announcement on Monday evening followed a series of explosions that rocked several areas in the region.

The strikes led to the suspension of air traffic at the Erbil airport, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan. The exact nature of the targets remains unconfirmed at this time.

Iran's revolutionary guards said that they targeted "espionage centers and gatherings of anti-Iranian terrorist groups" in Erbil, as reported by Iranian state media on Monday. The Erbil airport, which houses international forces, including those from the United States, witnessed explosions that prompted the suspension of air traffic.

Furthermore, reports indicate that defense systems above Erbil airport successfully neutralized an armed drone launched by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an alliance of Iran-aligned Iraqi militias. This drone was reportedly targeting U.S. facilities. The counter-terrorism service in Iraqi Kurdistan confirmed the thwarted attack, but there is no official information on potential casualties or damage to infrastructure.

Sky News reported that the U.S. Consulate in Erbil was attacked by "long-range missiles with great destructive capacity." Additionally, Sky News reported that several missiles were intercepted before reaching the U.S. base at Erbil airport.