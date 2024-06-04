Acting Iranian FM holds talks with Hamas and Islamic Jihad leaders in Damascus

The acting Iranian Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri, convened meetings with leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Syria, further solidifying Iran's relations with Palestinian factions.

Bagheri's visit to Damascus on Tuesday saw him engaging in discussions with key figures from the Palestinian factions, hosted at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The talks, reported by the Tasnim International News Agency, underscored Iran's ongoing support for Palestinian causes and its active involvement in regional affairs.

Earlier, Bagheri's visit to Beirut included meetings with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bouhabib, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri. These discussions delved into bilateral relations between Iran and Lebanon, as well as broader regional issues.

Notably, Bagheri also met with Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, offering condolences for the loss of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and others in a recent helicopter crash.

Via Iranian state media

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, recently reiterated Iran's stance against normalization efforts between Israel and Saudi Arabia, framing them as detrimental to regional stability.