Following Israel's strikes in Iran earlier in October, Iran is building a "defensive tunnel" in the capital Tehran, reported the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Tuesday.

The tunnel, said to be located near the city centre, aims to link a station on the Tehran metro to the Imam Khomeini hospital. The idea is to create a direct underground access to the medical facility.

Fatemeh Bahrami / Andalou Agency

"For the first time in the country, a tunnel with defensive applications is being built in Tehran," the head of transport for Tehran City Council told Tasnim.

As reported by Israel Hayom, the tunneling initiative reflects Iran's broader strategy of underground fortification, deployed to protect its nuclear program, ballistic missile capabilities and air force assets.

The Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani on Tuesday said that Tehran will pursue whatever secures its interest. "Whatever secures the country's interest and values of the revolution will be pursued by the government," Mohajerani told a journalist, according to the Iranian Student News Agency.