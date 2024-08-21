At least 28 Pakistani pilgrims were killed on Tuesday night as a bus overturned in Iran, state media reported Wednesday morning.

The pilgrims were on their way to Iraq for the annual pilgrimage to mark the holy day of Arbain, when the faithful arrive in millions to the Iraqi city of Karbala to commemorate the death of Hussein, grandson of the prophet Muhammad.

The crash occurred in the Yazd province of central Iran, and was caused by a faulty braking system, reported the Reuters news agency, citing a preliminary police investigation. In the incident, 23 passengers were injured - seven of them in critical condition, the province's emergency management manager said on state television.

Eleven women and 17 men are among the dead in the crash, according to the crisis management director. About 2 million Shi'a Muslim pilgrims are currently participating in the annual walk spanning about 50 miles from Najaf to Karbala in Iraq. Iran is known for its history of road accidents, with about 20,000 deaths per year due to accidents.