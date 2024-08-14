Closer than ever – Iran reportedly accelerates nuclear weapons program

Tehran has accelerated its nuclear weapons program, thereby getting closer than ever to producing a nuclear weapon, according to the UK-based, Saudi-linked Iran International on Wednesday.

According to the report, new information reveals that the Islamic Republic has recently been working harder on completing its nuclear weapons production development, including enriching uranium at a high level, producing nuclear detonators, and developing missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

The ability to build a nuclear weapon involves a complex process with three vital components: enriched uranium, the construction of an explosive device, and the development of a system capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File

Three Iranian sources claimed that Tehran's efforts to launch satellites developed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are part of its plan to develop these missiles. The body responsible for accelerating the program is reportedly the Organization for Innovation and Defensive Research (SPND). A senior source in the country's Defense Ministry said that the establishment of the organization, with its own budget and without supervision, is a critical part of the nuclear weapons program.

In addition, it is claimed that Saeed Borji, a specialist in explosives and metals from the Malek Ashtar University of Technology, identified with the Defense Ministry, served as a central figure in the nuclear weapons program. For some time he operated under the guise of a company called the Azar Afrouz Saeed Engineering Company, which claimed to produce spherical containers for the petrochemical industry.