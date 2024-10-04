Clutching a rifle, Khamenei delivers rare public sermon in Arabic

In his first public appearance since Iran's attack on Israel, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that the Islamic Republic is undeterred in its efforts against the Jewish state and other Western democracies.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1842183229979164825 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"The resistance in the region will not back down even with the killing of its leaders, " Khamenei said while leading Friday prayers in Tehran for the first time in five years.

Khamenei said Iran's October 1 missile attack was the minimum punishment for Israel's "crimes." He further added that "every strike launched by any group against Israel is a service to the region and to all humanity." He eagerly endorsed the October 7 massacre by the jihadists of Hamas, the anniversary of which falls on Sunday.

Khamenei, while grasping the barrel of a rifle, told the massive crowd that Iran will not "procrastinate nor act hastily to carry out its duty" in confronting Israel, adding that the missile attack on Israel was "legal and legitimate."