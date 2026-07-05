Erdogan pressed Trump to halt planned US-Israeli ground operation against Iran

Western sources have told i24NEWS that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged US President Trump to halt a planned joint US-Israeli operation aimed at destabilizing Iran during the opening stages of Operation Roaring Lion.

The claims allege that Erdoğan coordinated his efforts with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and raised the issue during a phone call with Trump. According to the sources, the pressure contributed to a last-minute decision to cancel the operation.

The reported plan would have involved cooperation between US and Israeli forces and Iranian Kurdish fighters based in Iraq. The objective was to launch a ground offensive into Iran, open a corridor toward Tehran, and create a breach leading to the presidential palace as part of an effort to topple the Iranian regime.

The sources further claimed that the operation was canceled despite recommendations from US Central Command (CENTCOM) and Pentagon officials to proceed.

According to the same Western sources, Saudi Arabia was dissatisfied with the way the conflict ended, arguing that the kingdom did not receive the security guarantees it had sought before the fighting concluded.

The sources also alleged that the Israel Defense Forces had drawn up contingency plans to target Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, if the conflict had continued for several more days. The sources did not provide additional details, and the claim has not been independently confirmed.

A conditional ceasefire between the United States and Iran came into effect on April 8, bringing an end to active hostilities.