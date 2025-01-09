Fall of Assad 'serious blow' to Iranian axis, general says

Iran's Brigadier General Behrouz Esbati admitted that the Islamic Republic suffered a "serious blow" when former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad fell from power last month.

Speaking last week in a mosque, a recording of the general stands in sharp contrast to statements made by Iran's political leadership, which has downplayed the development in Syria.

He accused Russia of deceiving Iran by pretending to bomb Syrian rebels when they were actually targeting empty fields. Moscow allegedly also "disabled the radars," thus facilitating Israeli strikes against Iranian positions in Syria by rendering the air defenses incapable.

Esbati also addressed possible retaliation against Israel, stating that the current situation does not allow for new attacks.

Under Assad, the country served as an artery for weapons and other shipments from Iran to Lebanon, meant to arrive in the hands of the Iran-backed Hezbollah. Iraqi Shia militias also deployed in Syria, helping Assad fight his enemies alongside Hezbollah.