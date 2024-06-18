Four dead, 120 injured in earthquake in northeast Iran

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck Iran's northeastern city of Kashmar on Tuesday, leaving at least four people dead and 120 injured, according to state media reports.

The tremor, which occurred at 1:24 pm local time (0954 GMT), caused significant damage across urban and rural areas, particularly impacting older structures in Kashmar.

Governor Hajatollah Shariatmadari provided updates on casualties during a televised statement, noting that 35 individuals had been hospitalized due to quake-related injuries.

State television broadcasted scenes of devastation in Kashmar, showing rescue teams navigating rubble-filled streets and collapsed buildings. Initial assessments suggested that many of the affected structures were already weakened before the earthquake struck.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake hit at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles). Iran, located on multiple tectonic plates, frequently experiences seismic activity, making it vulnerable to earthquakes of varying intensities.

Last year, a 5.9 magnitude quake in Iran’s mountainous northwest claimed three lives and injured over 800 people near the Turkish border. One of Iran's most catastrophic earthquakes occurred in 2003, when a 6.6 magnitude tremor devastated the southeastern city of Bam, resulting in more than 31,000 fatalities.