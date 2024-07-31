Iranian media reported on Wednesday that a bodyguard of Ismail Haniyeh, the chief of Hamas's political bureau, leaked critical information leading to his assassination.

The incident, which occurred in northern Tehran, has sent shockwaves through Iran and the broader Middle Eastern region.

According to the report, an Israeli-made Spike short-range missile targeted Haniyeh's bedroom.

The missile was launched from a building close to where the Hamas leader was staying, with some reports suggesting it was fired from within Iranian territory. Sky News Arabia, citing Iranian sources, confirmed the assassination and described the precision of the attack.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1818680697785049407 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Senior Iranian officials expressed disbelief and concern over the breach, with sources indicating that Tehran's leadership is reeling from the implications of this incident. The assassination not only raises questions about Iran's internal security measures but also challenges the country's ability to safeguard its borders against such sophisticated strikes.

AP Photo/Hatem Moussa

The Al-Mayadeen network quoted an Iranian source suggesting that the missile might have been launched from outside the country. However, the Iranian government has stated that investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the assassination.

Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the leader of the Islamic Jihad, was reportedly present in the same building as Haniyeh during the attack. Although al-Nakhalah was unharmed, the precision of the strike appears to have specifically targeted Haniyeh, who was on a different floor.

27a

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of Iran's new president, which took place on Tuesday.

The attack occurred around 2:00 AM local time, with reports indicating that a guided missile struck Haniyeh's bedroom.